John Stewart was released on parole recently after spending nearly 14 years in prison for an armed robbery in Ascension Parish -- but his legal problems are not over.
New Orleans police on Monday jailed Stewart, 39, with a botched carjacking that left a Tennessee church minister dead during the summer of 2002. He would face mandatory life imprisonment — or potentially the death penalty — if convicted of the first-degree murder count on which he was booked.
According to police, Stewart and another man named Norman Tilford tried to steal the Rev. Alfred Hill’s car at gunpoint near the corner of Magnolia Street and Earhart Boulevard about 11 p.m. Aug. 4, 2002.
Hill, of Memphis, was shot several times and sped away in his car before stopping on the Pontchartrain Expressway and waving down a passing driver for help, police said at the time. Hill, 55, was soon taken to the now-defunct Charity Hospital but died there.
Police said Stewart and Tilford went to the parking lot of a Taco Bell at South Claiborne Avenue and Toledano Street, stole an idling car, and drove to their hometown of Prairieville, in the western part of Ascension. Authorities there nabbed the pair after they carried out another stick-up, New Orleans police said.
Roughly five months later, homicide detectives Marco Demma and John Ronquillo obtained a warrant to book both Stewart and Tilford in Hill’s killing, but they were not booked at the time for the murder.
Both were sent to prison on the robbery in Prairieville.
Convicted in September 2004, Stewart was scheduled to be released on parole on Saturday; instead he was taken to jail in New Orleans.
Stewart made an initial appearance in front of Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Brigid Collins on Monday night. Records show he’s being held without bond.
Tilford won’t be released from Angola on the robbery case before May 29, according to records. His conviction date wasn’t immediately available.
An Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said the agency has not had the chance to evaluate whether to also pursue charges against Stewart in Hill’s death. The deadline for that decision is in December, office spokesman Ken Daley said.
Recently, in a separate but similar case, the D.A.’s Office declined to prosecute a man who was jailed over a 1993 murder immediately after he had been freed from a life sentence for cocaine possession.
Hill was in town vacationing when he was killed. As the head of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, he dedicated his life to helping young people, a mission his widow continued after the murder.
"Those two young men who killed my husband ... I had to forgive them so I could go on with my life," Doris Hill told the Commercial Appeal in 2012. "I have nothing to say to them, but I do wonder still what might have happened with them if someone had intervened earlier in their lives."