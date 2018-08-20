Under questioning Sunday about last week's murder of May Francois in the Central Business District, Marine Corps reservist Quan Charles told investigators that he accidentally squeezed the trigger of the gun used in the homicide, according to New Orleans police.

But Francois’ body had at least four gunshot wounds, leading police to believe that Charles had intentionally killed the 34-year-old husband and father from Gretna, investigators wrote in court records released Monday.

Charles, a 19-year-old lance corporal in the Marines, was booked early Sunday on one count of second-degree murder. He remained behind bars a day later in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Documents detailing the circumstances of Charles’ arrest give the most complete account yet of a killing that shut down a pocket of the CBD on the afternoon of Aug. 14.

A little after 2 p.m. that day, first responders found Francois after he had been shot inside a dark sedan that had crashed into the Exchange Center Building at O’Keefe Avenue and Gravier Street. He died later at University Medical Center, and police wielding rifles and wearing body armor cordoned off the surrounding neighborhood following reports that three people were seen running from Francois’ car.

Investigators seized security camera footage that showed a getaway car used by at least one of those people, police wrote in the new court records.

Officers said they later stopped that car, and Charles was inside. Charles waived his right to remain silent and told investigators that he had gotten into the back of Francois’ car for a drug deal.

Charles said he was carrying a gun that he pointed at Francois, with a finger on the trigger. Charles claimed the gun then somehow “went off” twice, police wrote in the court records.

Charles said he fled the car with his gun. Police said there was no evidence suggesting more than one gun was used to kill Francois, who had bullet wounds in different parts of his body — including the head. Police noted that they had recovered a pair of spent bullet casings on the street next to Francois’ car and as of Sunday were still processing the inside of the vehicle for evidence.

NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis and Sgt. Robert Barrere obtained a warrant to arrest Charles about 1:50 a.m. Sunday. He was jailed a couple hours later.

Charles, described as a resident of New Orleans East, faces mandatory life imprisonment if eventually convicted of second-degree murder.

He had joined the Marine Corps Forces Reserves on Oct. 10, 2017. He was based at the Marine Corps Support Facility in Algiers at the time of his arrest. His commanders have been notified of the arrest, Maj. Roger Hollenbeck said Monday.

Charles is not the only serviceman based at that facility who has been accused of a high-profile crime this year.

Two Marines, along with a recent Tulane University graduate, are awaiting prosecutors' decision on whether they will be charged on allegations that they raped two women at a home after a night of drinking at a bar near Tulane’s campus in April.

Francois’ relatives said he was hoping for a fresh start in New Orleans while serving probation for an armed-robbery conviction in Florida. He supported his and his wife’s five children by working at his brother’s auto shop in Harvey as well as his family’s Haitian restaurant in Gretna, relatives said.

Attempts to contact Francois’ family following Charles’ arrest have been unsuccessful.

