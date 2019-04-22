The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was fatally shot in New Orleans East as well as a man who was killed by a St. Roch homeowner while apparently trying to steal an electrical generator.
Shereen Smith, 44, died Wednesday after being shot once in the head in the 5500 block of Westlake Drive, the coroner’s office said. Police said they have obtained a warrant to arrest Alfred Simmons, 43, on a count of second-degree murder in the case. He apparently remained at large as of Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, 60-year-old Kevin Jones was shot to death in the 2300 block of Franklin Avenue, the coroner’s office said. Police have said Jones was shot to death while trying to steal an electrical generator from a storage shed in the 2300 block of Franklin Avenue.
The homeowner grabbed two handguns and confronted two men, including Jones, after hearing an alarm from the shed go off. The man accompanying Jones fled.
The homeowner, who claimed he opened fire when one of the men turned toward him, wasn’t booked with a crime.
The coroner’s office on Monday also confirmed prior reports that 30-year-old Jamonta Johnson was the man who was fatally shot April 16 in Algiers in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 5-year-old boy was robbed of his hoverboard while riding it outside his house in the 3700 block of Benefit Street in the Desire neighborhood when he was shoved down by a larger boy who took the hover board about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, New Orleans police said.
• A 59-year-old woman was pushed to the ground and robbed of her Jeep Grand Cherokee as she was stepping out of it about 8:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Grand Bayou Drive in New Orleans East, police said. The attacker was a man who had stepped out of a white car that pulled up next to the stolen Cherokee, police said.
• It’s relatively rare for New Orleans police to put out a bulletin announcing someone as wanted for the crime of bigamy, but that is what they did Monday.
Theronlyn Egana Brock, 30, is accused of marrying another person without obtaining a divorce or annulment from her first spouse, police said Monday. The complaint against Brock was filed Feb. 22.
In Louisiana, the crime of bigamy can carry up to five years in prison as well as a maximum fine of $1,000.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.