The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Jefferson Parish School System put Grace King High School in Metairie on lockdown Thursday after a bomb threat was posted on social media, a school spokesman said.
The threat was posted on Twitter about 1:40 p.m. The school was put on lockdown at 2 p.m., was dismissed at 2:40 p.m. and all after school activities were canceled. School officials said classes will take place as normal on Friday with extra officers on campus out of an abundance of caution.
"Student safety is our top responsibility as educators, and I commend the Grace King staff and our district leaders for acting quickly and appropriately," JPPSS Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said. "It’s unfortunate that these types of threats have become more common place in schools across our state and nation."
A school spokesman said the account that posted the threat was created earlier this month with the threat being its only post. The account did not have a profile picture or any followers.
The threat remains under investigation.