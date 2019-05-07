Gretna police on Tuesday said two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a Pizza Hut there as well as Waffle House restaurants in Kenner and New Orleans East on April 7 and April 8.

The Waffle House hold-up in New Orleans East resulted in a security guard being shot and wounded, Gretna police said.

Richard “Butt” Brown, 24, and Emile “E” Washington, 24, were identified as the suspects with the help of crime cameras as well as license-plate readers. Brown denied being involved when authorities captured him and questioned him.

Washington, however, confessed and gave Brown up as his accomplice in the three hold-ups, said Gretna police, who added that the two men are being investigated in connection with other robberies in the New Orleans area.

Both men live in New Orleans, police said.