A fatal car crash Saturday morning at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway. and Chantilly Lane left one dead.
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the single-car accident. The minivan was traveling eastbound on Chef Menteur Highway when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and struck an electrical box and power line pole before turning on its side, according to an NOPD press release.
Authorities arrived at the intersection at about 5:39 a.m. The male driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene, police said.
The Advocate will update the story.