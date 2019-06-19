A man is dead and two other adults are injured after a triple shooting at Frank Lemon Playground near Causeway Boulevard in Metairie late Wednesday.
The shooting was reported in the 1300 block of South Causeway Boulevard around 11:18 p.m. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in an outside part of the playground while it was was open.
One of the surviving victims sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other victim's wounds were not as serious.
More to come.
