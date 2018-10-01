The New Orleans Police Department reported three armed robberies and three simple robberies between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning, according to a preliminary offense report.
The first armed robbery happened just before 7 p.m. in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue in Gentilly, police said, when two men confronted the 27-year-old victim about selling him a handgun.
When the victim and suspects met up, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and told him, “These mine now,” in reference to the handguns, police said. The victim and robbers then fled, NOPD said.
About an hour and a half later, another armed robbery was reported in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, in New Orleans East.
Police said in that incident, two men approached the victim, a 58-year-old man, and asked for a cigarette.
One of the male suspects had a gun in his waistband and demanded cash the victim had in his hand, police said, while the other suspect demanded cash that was in his pocket.
The victim complied, at which time one suspect grabbed him by his shirt, dragged him to the ground and hit him in the head with the gun before they both fled, NOPD said.
The third armed robbery happened just after 9 p.m. at the Shell Station in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue, police said, when three men entered the gas station holding semiautomatic guns with t-shirts wrapped around their faces.
Police said the cashier went outside to lock the ice machine before closing the store when the suspects rushed into the store demanding money.
The cashier then opened the register and the suspects grabbed the money and several packs of cigarettes before fleeing, possibly in a silver Nissan, NOPD said.
The suspects were described as three black males wearing a lime green shirt, a blue shirt and a yellow shirt.
The first simple robbery happened about 4:50 p.m. Sunday when a man entered a Subway restaurant in Mid-City, in the 1100 block of North Broad Street, police said.
NOPD said the man entered the store with his face covered and ran behind the counter, grabbing a 17-year-old and demanding that he open the register.
The victim complied and the suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash, police said.
Then, about 2 a.m. Monday, two "unknown subjects" assaulted a 51-year-old woman before stealing her purse in the Central Business District, police said.
NOPD said the suspects in that incident approached the woman at Tchoupitoulas and Gravier streets, then fled up Gravier Street towards Magazine Street after grabbing her purse.
The last simple robbery, a property snatching, was reported in the CBD early Monday, when a 39-year-old victim was walking on St. Charles Avenue and Common Street with an iPhone in his hand, police said.
NOPD said that when the victim sat down, a man grabbed his phone and ran towards the river.