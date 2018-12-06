Two people were shot overnight in separate incidents, one of which was deadly, New Orleans police said Thursday morning.
The first shooting occurred about 2:25 a.m. Thursday morning near the intersection of Sere and St. Anthony streets, across from Dillard University, according to a police report.
Police said a 28-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his chest when his girlfriend and mother found him. They apparently gave him a ride to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Another shooting was reported about 5:40 a.m. in the Leonidas neighborhood, near the intersection of Jeannette and Eagle streets.
According to police, a 37-year-old man saw another man by his car and confronted him. The second man managed to take the car and fired a single gunshot at the victim, striking him in the right ankle, police said.
There was no indication either of the shooting incidents were related.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or call toll free at 1-877-903-STOP.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police investigated at least two other robberies reported between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
About 7:35 p.m. at exit 1B of Interstate 510 southbound in New Orleans East, a man stole a 20-year-old woman’s car at gunpoint and then crashed the vehicle at Lake Forest and Michoud boulevards, police said. The man had fled before officers arrived.
About 6:10 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Claiborne Avenue in Hollygrove, a man wielding a gun and wearing black ski mask stole wallets from two men and pocket cash from a third man in a laundromat, police said. It is unclear whether the hold-up is related to the shooting earlier in the morning on Eagle and Jeannette, which is about a mile away.
• A 57-year-old man was stabbed in his right collar bone and the left side of his head by a homeless woman with whom he was drinking and arguing about 4:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane in Algiers, New Orleans police said.
• About 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a woman in the 3200 block of Piety Street in the Desire neighborhood reported that she was raped at age 15 by a man she knew, New Orleans police said.