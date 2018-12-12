A man said he walked into a bathroom at a business near the mouth of Canal Street to count gambling winnings before he was thrown onto a toilet and robbed.
The incident occurred about 5:34 a.m. Wednesday morning in the Central Business District. The business was not specified, although the address is associated with Harrah's Casino in the first block of Canal Street.
The man, 34, said someone grabbed him from behind and threw him against the toilet before fleeing the scene inside a white minivan.