Man booked in fatal Metairie crash
A Mississippi man suspected of driving while intoxicated was arrested after his vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Jefferson Parish on Monday evening.
Khalil Brice, 24, of Natchez, was booked on a count of vehicular homicide after a 2019 box truck he was driving southbound on U.S. 61 (Airline Drive) struck 67-year-old Ricky Lee of Metairie, according to State Police.
Lee was walking northbound on the southbound side of U.S. 61 at Severn Avenue at the time of the crash. He died at the scene. Lee is also suspected to have been impaired at the time of the crash, State Police said.
Brice was not hurt. The results of toxicology tests for both men are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.
Coroner IDs 2 slain over long weekend
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified two men slain in shootings over the Memorial Day weekend.
It said Roy Cain, 35, was the man fatally shot Sunday in the 2200 block of St. Anthony Street, in the 7th Ward.
It said Kendrick Mayes, 27, was fatally shot Saturday in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street, in St. Roch.
Police have said 31-year-old James Earl Webster is wanted in connection with Mayes' slaying. Police on Tuesday said they are also seeking to question Jenae Webster, 27, in the case, though they stopped short of calling her a suspect.
Man booked over Leonidas gunfire
Alphonse Young, 66, was booked on counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, negligent injuring and illegal use of a weapon in connection with gunfire reported Monday afternoon in the 2300 block of Joliet Street, in the Leonidas neighborhood, New Orleans police said
Man jailed on robbery, attempted murder
Jude Ford, 21, was booked on counts of attempted murder and armed robbery in connection with a shooting reported the night of May 12 in Hollygrove, according to New Orleans authorities.
Police said a 22-year-old man was found in the 8700 block of Apricot Street with multiple bullet wounds. Paramedics took him to a hospital.
Three robberies reported in N.O.
Three robberies were reported between 5 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, New Orleans police said.
About 5 p.m., a 26-year-old woman had her phone snatched in the 300 block of St. Joseph Street, in the Central Business District, by a man with whom she was arguing over the phone and who then began tampering with her car battery, police said. The man later returned, gave the victim's phone to a security officer at the scene and fled. Police have obtained a warrant to arrest Bryce Deruise, 27.
About 10:20 p.m., a 26-year-old man surrendered his wallet to another man who pressed something sharp against the victim's left side in the 1000 block of Music Street, in Marigny, police said. The robber fled.
A carjacking was reported about 6 a.m. at Chef Menteur Highway and Louisa Street, but details weren't immediately available.
Waffle House robbed in Boutte
Three men robbed the Waffle House in Boutte at gunpoint early Tuesday, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the men entered the Waffle House, one armed with a handgun, about 2:45 a.m. Another was carrying bolt cutters, deputies said.
The armed man grabbed a customer eating at the counter and pulled him to the floor, deputies said, before the men made their way to the store’s office. They then locked the employees in the office and stole cash, according to the Sheriff’s Office, before making their way out of the business.
Deputies believe there was also a woman involved who drove the men away.
Though the robbers were “rough,” deputies said, no one was seriously injured.
Suspect nabbed in car, business break-ins
Christopher Charles, 59, was booked May 17 with two car break-ins and a business burglary in the Central Business District, New Orleans police said Tuesday.
The car break-ins were reported April 30 in the 100 block of Elk Place and May 11 in the 800 block of Perdido Street. The business break-in occurred May 13 in the 800 block of Convention Center Boulevard.
Police said they identified Charles as a suspect with the help of surveillance camera footage.
N.O. man indicted on gun, drug charges
Darryl "Turkey" Douse, 29, of New Orleans, was charged Friday by a federal grand jury with being a felon in possession of a firearm and with distributing cocaine base, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
According to the indictment, Douse possessed a 9mm pistol in early 2019 and distributed crack in 2018. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison on the gun charge and up to 20 years and a $1 million fine on the drug charge.