A man was shot in the chest while traveling on Interstate 10 late Wednesday night, New Orleans police said.
The man was riding as a passenger in a vehicle on I-10 westbound near Orleans Avenue when he was shot. An unknown man reportedly approached the vehicle and tried to open the passenger door, according to a preliminary NOPD report.
The shooter then went to the driver's side and shot once through the window, hitting the victim.
The man went to an area hospital by private conveyance shortly after 11 p.m.
His condition was not immediately known.
