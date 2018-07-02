Seven people were victims in three robberies and three burglaries across New Orleans from Sunday to Monday, the New Orleans Police Department said.

A 24-year-old man told police that an unknown man came up to him on Bourbon Street and snatched his "hand grenade beads" and sunglasses Sunday evening. The man then ran away. The robbery occurred around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Bourbon Street, police said.

An elderly man said his home was burglarized in New Orleans East on Sunday morning. The 80-year-old man said that someone entered his home, threw the man to the floor and took his cell phone out of his pocket. The robbery occurred around 8:00 a.m. in the 4900 block of Viola Street.

A woman said her home in the 1800 block of Saint Thomas Street was burglarized Sunday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., the 28-year-old said someone kicked in her door and hit her, then ran away with her phone.

Another woman said she was robbed Sunday evening in the 3400 block of Mansfield Avenue in Algiers. Around 6:30 p.m., the woman was driving her car when an unknown man stepped in front of her car and pointed a silver and black gun at her, police say. The 25-year-old woman said the man then went around to the passenger window and demanded her money at gunpoint. She gave him her phone and wallet, but he demanded more money, police say. The woman said she then opened her trunk from inside her car to give her purse to the man, who then left with her belongings.

Another Algiers home on the 6400 block of Medlock Street was burglarized Sunday evening, police say. A man and woman said their home was robbed by an unknown person who entered the back door of their house, hit them both, then left with the man's money. The burglary occurred around 11:49 p.m.

A man said he was robbed in the 7th ward early Monday morning. Two people appeared and pulled out a knife, the man said. Then two more arrived, and all four attacked the 61-year-old man. One of the four allegedly searched the man's pockets before leaving, but it is not immediately clear if any of his belongings were taken. The robbery occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of D'Abadie Street, police say. All four subjects were known to the victim.

In New Orleans East an attempted robbery went south. A man said he was walking toward his home when he stopped to talk to an unknown woman. While talking to her, he said an unknown man came up behind him and demanded his belongings. The man said he refused, at which point the other man hit him in the head and both the man and woman attacked him with a knife. The battery occurred around 2 a.m. Monday on the 4900 block of Good Drive.