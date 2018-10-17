An 80-year-old Texas man visiting New Orleans for a wedding with his service dog and wife was hit by a car at a busy Marigny intersection last weekend, according to WWL-TV.
Around 5 p.m. Saturday, Bill Neff, wife Janet and service dog Hank were crossing St. Claude Avenue and Elysian Fields Avenue at the crosswalk when a car didn't stop in time and hit Neff. Witnesses told WWL-TV that the driver, who said the sun was in his eyes, stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.
Neff is recovering, and his wife told WWL-TV that they are already planning a "less dramatic" return trip to New Orleans.
The city told WWL-TV that it plans to inspect that intersection at it as locals say it's a habitual trouble spot.
"Oh no, I wasn't surprised, I knew it was going to happen," said Bridget Wilson, who works nearby at Gene's Poboys.
