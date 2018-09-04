A Brother’s Food Mart in New Orleans East was targeted in one of two armed hold-ups reported to police early Tuesday.
A slim man wearing all black clothes entered the store in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard about 4:15 a.m. Monday wielding a pistol and ordered the cashier to hand over money from the register, police said. The robber ran away after taking the money.
About midnight in the 2100 block of Springbrook Lane in Algiers, a 22-year-old man was cut twice and robbed of cash as he fought someone who approached him from behind wielding a knife, police said. The victim ran from the scene.
• About 7:10 a.m. Sunday, a woman at the corner of Decatur and Iberville streets in the French Quarter reported being raped, New Orleans police said.
• New Orleans police said they were investigating a shooting in Gentilly late Tuesday afternoon, but the case was later determined to be a battery not involving gunfire.
Police notified the public about the case at the corner of Lafreniere and Pauger streets shortly before 3:55 p.m.