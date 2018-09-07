The sun was blazing on the morning of Aug. 5 and forecasts called for another stifling day in New Orleans. With a chance to escape the city and enjoy a steady breeze on Lake Pontchartrain, Michael Farley and Sadie Thibodeaux decided to head out for a day on the water.

The pair loaded up Farley's sailboat with life vests, an ice chest and his dog. Then they sailed away from South Shore Harbor Marina.

Before the day was over, Farley’s boat “Good Humor” would be found adrift about 100 yards north of UNO, with the anchor up and no sign of either passenger. Farley was rescued by the Coast Guard floating in the lake the following day. Thibodeaux's body was found some time after that.

Internal police documents reviewed by The Advocate, as well as interviews with Farley and a law enforcement source familiar with the case, now suggest that the events that day may have been a tragic mishap on a lake that can be deceivingly dangerous.

They also offer a more comprehensive look at the circumstances leading up to the death of Thibodaux, 31.

Farley on Friday told The Advocate that he and Thibodeaux had gone swimming and were separated from each other and the Good Humor while in the lake.

A law enforcement source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing, confirmed Farley had offered that version of events to police when questioned after his rescue. The source also said detectives in the police district patrolling along the lake — rather than homicide investigators — were leading the probe into Thibodeaux’s death, suggesting officials see little if any evidence of foul play.

“I spent 18 hours in the water,” Farley said during a brief interview, his first public remarks about his ordeal and Thibodeaux’s death. He declined to elaborate, saying “this is something I’m still dealing with” and that he didn’t want to interfere with authorities’ still-ongoing investigation.

Thibodeaux’s sister, Nikki Thibodeaux-Dowden, said her family had been made aware that Sadie and Farley may have been swimming the last time she was seen alive. But her family was struggling to cope with other unanswered questions, such as why Farley hadn't dropped an anchor before getting in the water.

“I just think that if you own a sailboat, you should know proper protocol before you jump in,” Thibodeaux-Dowden said.

A government lobbyist from Baton Rouge, Sadie Thibodeaux had moved to New Orleans recently for work. An NOPD report said she had apparently known Farley for about a year. Police said they texted each other the morning of Aug. 5 and agreed to go sailing on the lake — and later, according to Farley, swimming.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office this week said her death remained unclassified.

In recent years, environmental efforts to clean up the lake have made people more comfortable with swimming in it, said Kristi Trail, the executive director of the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation.

But officials say that many may underestimate the dangers, particularly when wind speeds increase and the lake can become choppy.

Swimmers can also become trapped below the surface by underwater debris, steep drop-offs in the lake floor, or strong currents in the water. Local officials couldn’t provide exact figures Friday, but drownings in the lake have not been uncommon, especially in the summer.

"As with any natural body of water, ... there are often changes in conditions that public should be mindful of," Trail said.

Lexi Preston of the Coast Guard added, "The lake can be as dangerous as any body of water."

The discovery of the abandoned Good Humor about 5:50 p.m. Aug. 5 offered up clues backing up the claim that Farley, 43, and Thibodeaux had meant to go swimming for a bit before climbing back onto the boat.

Though the anchor was up, the boat’s swim ladder was down. Two life vests were found in the water near where the boat was located, an NOPD report said.

It could’ve been particularly treacherous to swim that day. Though it was sunny and not that humid at the start of the trip, the wind was blowing from the east at roughly 13 miles per hour, which would have created waves and chop.

Cell phones, car keys, a purse and a wallet belonging to the pair were aboard the Good Humor when it was recovered. So was a cooler filled with alcohol, as well as Farley’s dog, who was turned over to a friend while Farley was still missing.

New Orleans police realized Farley and Thibodeaux were missing after her mother filed a missing persons report about 1:15 a.m. Aug. 6. The mother was aware that Thibodeaux planned to go sailing with Farley, whose friend later told officers something similar.

The initial missing persons report by Thibodeaux’s mother doesn’t mention Farley’s being rescued about 7 a.m. Aug. 6 by the Coast Guard, who had launched a search.

The search for a sign of Thibodeaux went until about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7, when volunteers with the group known as the United Cajun Navy spotted her body in waters near the corner of Lakeshore and Lake Terrance drives.

Three days later, Thibodeaux’s loved ones held a service in her memory in Baton Rouge. Her survivors include her parents, three siblings, as well as six nieces and nephews.

Thibodeaux-Dowden on Friday said her family still had trouble accepting Sadie was gone.

“It's still really difficult for us to … see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Staff writer John Simerman contributed to this report.

