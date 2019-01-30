The New Orleans Police Department welcomed 20 training academy recruits into their ranks following a graduation ceremony Wednesday morning at McDonogh 35 High School.
The graduates must now complete a field training program before becoming full-fledged members of the roughly 1,200-officer agency.
Wednesday’s graduation was the first headed by Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, who was sworn in Jan. 18 after his predecessor, Michael Harrison, retired from NOPD to become the city of Baltimore’s top cop. Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who appointed Ferguson as superintendent, joined him at Wednesday’s graduation.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A man stole merchandise from a shoe store in Gentilly at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon, New Orleans police said.
A cashier at Replay in the 4300 block of Louisa Drive tried to confront a man leaving the store without goods for which he didn’t pay about 1:25 p.m. But the man pulled up his shirt to reveal he had a handgun in his waistband and fled as the cashier stopped, police said.
• A man accompanied by two women punched a third woman and snatched her purse about 10:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Clouet Street in the Desire neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The robbers then used two black Nissan cars and fled from the 54-year-old victim.
• A man wielding a gun stole a 54-year-old woman’s car in the 1600 block of Jo Ann Place in Algiers about midnight Thursday morning, New Orleans police said. Police recovered the car two blocks away.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report