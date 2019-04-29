One man has been arrested after he got into an argument with another man in Hollygrove overnight, then allegedly drew a gun and shot the other man, New Orleans police said.
The incident occurred about 12:15 Monday morning in the 8600 block of Palm Street, according to an NOPD report. Forest Holmes, 23, was arrested after the shooting and booked on counts of aggravated battery and illegal use of a weapon.
The other man, 20, was shot in the abdomen and transported to an area hospital for treatment; he was listed in stable condition.
