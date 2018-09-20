A teenage boy said he was in the St. Claude area when a car pulled up and someone inside it shot him in the leg.
The incident occurred about 8:31 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of St. Claude and Franklin avenues, according to a report from the New Orleans police.
The 16-year-old boy, who sustained a gunshot wound in the upper right calf, ran onto Touro Street for help before he was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
Below are additional incidents reported to the NOPD since Wednesday morning:
A 29-year-old woman said she was in an argument with another woman in New Orleans East Wednesday when she was cut multiple times. The incident occurred about 7:16 a.m. near the intersection of Middleboro and Bunker Hill roads, according to an NOPD report. The woman said that she was arguing with another woman, identified as Karlatta Pannell, who then pulled out a knife and stabbed the other woman. Pannell was transported to University Medical Center with "self-inflicted wounds" and was listed in stable condition.
A man allegedly robbed a Super 8 motel in New Orleans East before he was arrested a short while later. The incident occurred about 1:17 p.m. at the business located in the 6300 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to an NOPD report. The man allegedly entered the Super 8 and asked about renting a room. When the clerk looked up rates, the man, identified as 53-year-old Herbert Groman, put a gun on the counter and demanded cash. The clerk complied and Groman allegedly fled with cash. He was eventually arrested at another location, police said.
A 52-year-old man said he was closing the gate to his driveway in New Orleans East when he was robbed by a group of men stole his vehicle. The incident occurred about 6:19 p.m. in the 5400 block of Provincial Place, according to an NOPD report. The man said one of the men asked to used his phone, and another man implied he had a gun. The three men eventually fled in the victim's vehicle, according to the report.
A 40-year-old man said he was pulled from his vehicle in New Orleans East and carjacked Wednesday evening. The incident occurred about 10:02 p.m. in the 7800 block of Sun Street, according to an NOPD report. The driver said he was approached by two armed men who stole the vehicle and fled south on Sun Street, then east on Curran Boulevard.
A 43-year-old man said he was in the Holy Cross area when two men stole his possessions and carjacked him. The incident occurred about 10:21 p.m. in the 6100 block of Todd Place, according to an NOPD report. The two men also made off with cash and a cell phone.