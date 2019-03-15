A father and son working as bail bondsmen in Covington and Amite were arrested Friday in a human trafficking investigation led by Louisiana State Police and the FBI.
James E. Johnson Jr., 53, of Bush, is accused of soliciting sexual favors from multiple victims in exchange for bond debt relief. He was arrested Friday morning without incident at his office in Covington and was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of human trafficking, two counts of first-degree rape and a count of sexual battery.
Detectives also seized 27 firearms from Johnson's residence and business offices, according to a State Police news release.
Johnson's son and business partner, Patrick Johnson, 31, was also arrested after detectives discovered pornography involving juveniles during a search of the pair's office in Amite.
Patrick Johnson was booked into the Amite Jail on three counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.
The investigation is ongoing, with officials believing there may be unreported victims. Additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming, officials said.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Louisiana State Police jailed a man accused of impaired driving during a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon in St. Bernard Parish.
Troopers identified the arrested man as Eric Bales, 30, of Metairie, and the dead motorcyclist as Kody Duhon, 34, of St. Bernard Parish.
According to troopers, Duhon drove a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle north on Paris Road when Bales, headed south on Paris, began turning a 2004 Jeep Liberty left onto Marina Road and in the path of Duhon. Duhon — who was accused of speeding and driving recklessly — collided with Bales, was tossed off the bike and died at the scene, troopers said.
Bales was uninjured, but four passengers were injured. A 28-year-old woman was critically hurt. A 52-year-old woman, 21-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child had minor injuries, troopers said. Everyone in the Jeep was properly buckled, troopers said.
Without elaborating, troopers said they determined Duhon was impaired and drew blood from him. He faces counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, and illegal possession of unspecified drugs, troopers said.
Troopers said they didn’t know if Duhon was impaired, but the results of a routine toxicology test were pending.
• A man broke into a home in the 800 block of Woodland Drive in Algiers about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and threw a 53-year-old woman to the ground after realizing the victim had secured a restraining order against him, New Orleans police said Friday. The man, who wasn’t identified, allegedly brandished a gun but fled from the home, police said.
• Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Barber, 37, is wanted on allegations that he raped a woman at an unspecified place at the foot of Canal Street on Oct. 15, New Orleans police said Friday. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barber, who faces a count of first-degree rape, can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
• In the 3500 block of Dryades Street in New Orleans’ Milan neighborhood about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, an underage girl reported that a male she knew raped her at an unknown location.
Staff writers Orlando Flores and Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.