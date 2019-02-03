A trooper's damaged vehicle

 Provided by LSP

A driver speeding 1at 15 mph on the Bonnet Carre Spillway hit a Louisiana State Police trooper, sending him to the hospital on Sunday morning, Louisiana State Police said.

Gregory Rickerson

The trooper, who has not been publicly identified, was parked on the side of Interstate 10 westbound on the spillway around 6:30 a.m. His vehicle had its emergency hazard lights and headlights on, according to the agency.

While conducting traffic enforcement, the trooper clocked a driver traveling 115 mph in a 60-mph zone, LSP said. Then the trooper saw the vehicle, a 2008 Hyundai Sonata, hit the right guardrail and then the left back quarter panel and tire well of the trooper's vehicle.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Senior Trooper Melissa Matey, a spokeswoman, said the trooper suffered significant back injuries, but it did not immediately appear that any bones were broken.

The driver, 23-year-old Gregory Rickerson, of New Orleans, was not injured.

Rickerson was arrested on speeding, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, second-offense possession of marijuana, suspended driver's license and vehicular negligent injuring which includes DWI, State Police said in a Facebook post.

Rickerson had alcohol in his system according to a breathalyzer test, but it was just below the legal limit to drive a vehicle, Matey said. In Louisiana, a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving.

Investigators also believe there were drugs in Rickerson's system, Matey said. They took a blood sample from Rickerson, which will be tested for toxicology.

