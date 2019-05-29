A man was shot in the 3800 block of Hamilton Street in New Orleans’ Dixon neighborhood, New Orleans police said about 10:10 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim showed up on his own at a hospital seeking treatment. Police didn’t name any suspects or identify a possible motive in the attack.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Police said a 19-year-old man was shot three times in the stomach and crashed his car while driving in the 6200 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East about 1:55 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was shot by someone in a car that pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and underwent emergency surgery in critical condition, police said.
A woman and a 16-year-old boy in the victim’s car were injured when the vehicle crashed but not struck by gunfire, police said.
• There were several more robberies reported to New Orleans police on Tuesday.
A 42-year-old woman fell to the ground after a man she knew attacked her, and he threw her phone in a canal before fleeing in a car about 8 a.m. in the 4800 block of Cerise Avenue in New Orleans East, police said.
About 10:50 a.m. in the 2900 block of Wall Boulevard in Algiers, a 47-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint of her purse and cellphone by a man whose request for a cigarette she turned down, police said.
About 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Gravier Street in the Central Business District, a 30-year-old man withdrew cash from an automated teller machine when a man who asked him for $10 demanded the personal identification number to the victim’s bank card two days earlier, police said. The robber got the PIN, withdrew cash from the ATM and fled, police said.
A 22-year-old man who headed to the 12100 block of North Interstate 10 Service Road in New Orleans East at the direction of a woman he met on social media was robbed of his car at gunpoint as well as other belongings by two men who ambushed him about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
• A 33-year-old man was cut in the neck while running away from another man who approached him and demanded his belongings in the 3900 block of North Claiborne Avenue in the St. Claude neighborhood about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, New Orleans police said. The victim managed to flee to a local hospital for treatment.
• New Orleans police began investigating three rapes reported between Tuesday morning and early Wednesday.
About 8:20 a.m. in the 3700 block of D’Hemecourt Street in Mid-City, a woman reported being raped by a man she knew, police said.
Police said it was about 9:50 a.m. when an adult woman – in the 2900 block of 4th Street in Central City – reported being raped when she was 10 years old by a man she knew.
About 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of North Derbigny Street on the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, a woman reported being raped by a man she knew.