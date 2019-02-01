Federal agents working a drug and fraud case arrested the director of the organization known as "It Takes Lives to Save Lives” on Thursday night.

The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Jordy Robertson more than three months after the agency raided his home as well as a business office associated with the foundation, whose public face is his son, teenaged Saints and LSU superfan Jarrius Robertson.

Jarrius Robertson, 16, is not suspected of any wrongdoing. Jordy Robertson is the sole operator of the foundation and the only person named in a criminal complaint charging him with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, wire fraud, and threatening a witness, DEA spokeswoman Debbie Weber said Friday.

Jordy Robertson, 35, made an appearance in New Orleans’ federal courthouse on Friday morning and was ordered held without bail until Monday, when the issue will be revisited. A copy of the criminal complaint targeting the elder Robertson wasn't immediately available Friday.

Officials have not said how Jordy Robertson came under the feds’ scrutiny. But Louisiana business records show Robertson’s group is a limited-liability company despite marketing itself as a nonprofit soliciting on philanthropic donations. No group named “It Takes Lives to Save Lives” is registered with the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt nonprofit group.

Nicknamed “J.J.,” Robertson’s son has undergone two liver transplants while battling biliary atresia, which slows his growth. The younger Robertson has hoped his highly publicized health battle raises awareness about his illness.

Robertson and his father were fixtures at Louisiana sporting events, including Saints, Pelicans and LSU games in recent years. The son received prestigious awards from World Wrestling Entertainment and ESPN that are frequently given to people who show courage in the face of difficult circumstances.

The elder Robertson is being held at St. Charles Parish's jail in Killona. He is a resident of Reserve, in St. John the Baptist Parish.