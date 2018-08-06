A mother is facing charges after she left her two children inside a locked vehicle on a hot day and physically attacked a bystander who called 911, Kenner police said.
Around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a strip mall in the 2500 block of Williams Boulevard, where two children were found locked inside a vehicle with the windows up, Kenner police said in a news release.
Police found that Shawnise Sherman, 22, had arrived in the parking lot just after noon and left her two children, ages 3 and 11 months, in the vehicle unattended. At 1:30 p.m., nearly an hour and a half later, a bystander found the children and, with other the help of others nearby, removed them from the vehicle, police said.
The temperature at the time was 91 degrees, with a “feels like” temperature of 99 degrees, police said.
Before police arrived, Sherman approached the person who called 911 and the other witnesses and confronted them, police said. The confrontation escalated, and Sherman allegedly physically attacked the person who called 911.
Sherman was arrested and booked on counts of child desertion and simple battery.
The two children were treated at the scene and released into the care of a family member, police said.