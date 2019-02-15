An 18-year-old man has been named as a suspect in last weekend’s beating of a Denver tourist in the Central Business District, New Orleans police announced Friday.

Investigators said they have obtained a warrant to arrest Mark Gregory Hunter Jr. on a count of second-degree battery, but he remained at large as of Friday morning.

He is the first suspect to be identified in the attack on Whit Allen, who came to New Orleans to celebrate his 30th birthday. Police haven’t said exactly how they linked Hunter to the case.

Hunter had another brush with the law in late January, having been arrested in connection with the massive, illegal street bike rally that rolled through New Orleans on Mardi Gras last year.

Allen told WWL-TV that he was knocked out about 2 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue.

He said he and his friends were near their hotel when they spotted a group of young people on a party bus heckling a homeless woman. Allen said he and his companions shouted at the people on the bus to stop bothering the woman, prompting some of the passengers to step down from the vehicle and confront them.

Allen said he was struck from behind and knocked unconscious as he was walking away from an exchange of words with the bus group. He told WWL-TV he had “extensive” injuries, losing several teeth and breaking his jaw.

One of Allen's companions called 911 when a second member of their group started getting beaten. Police said they found the party bus nearby but learned those involved in the attack had left.

Court documents show Hunter landed on law enforcement's radar after professing his allegiance on social media to the "New Orleans Bike Life" movement which organized a 150-participant dirt bike and ATV rideout that shut down a stretch of Interstate 10 on Fat Tuesday 2018.

Louisiana State Police investigators later found video clips of the rally on social media and identified Hunter in them. They obtained a warrant to arrest him and dozens of others on various criminal counts, including aggravated obstruction of a highway.

Hunter was 17 at the time of the rally, which is old enough to be booked as an adult. Authorities jailed him Jan. 22, but he was soon released on a $3,500 recognizance bond.

Judges can grant recognizance bonds in cases involving non-violent crimes. Obstruction of a highway is a non-violent crime.

Prosecutors are still evaluating whether to file charges against Hunter or the others linked to last year's rideout, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said.

In Louisiana, aggravated obstruction of a highway can carry up to 15 years in prison without a mandatory minimum punishment. Second-degree battery convictions can carry up to eight years in prison but don't require a minimum sentence.

Anyone who knows where Hunter is can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.