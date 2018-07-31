Tulane University will host a town hall discussion on gun violence Saturday featuring survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting and local organizers.
The event, open to the public, will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in a second-floor room of the Lavin-Bernick Center on Tulane's Uptown campus.
Students from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School will attend as part of a series of events being held around the country. Dubbed the "Road to Change," they are aimed at motivating people to vote.
"Saturday will be a discussion about gun violence in the city of New Orleans and how a national movement can bring change to our city," said Louise Olivier, a student at Ben Franklin High School and a co-organizer of the group March for Our Lives NOLA.
Olivier said the town hall would take on added urgency after the shooting Saturday on South Claiborne Avenue, which left three dead and seven others wounded.
A gunman entered Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 and killed 17 students and staff members and wounded 17 others. A 19-year-old former student was arrested and charged with the mass shooting, which prompted renewed calls for stricter gun regulations.