A man forced his way inside a woman's house, pulled out a gun and threatened to kill her during a home invasion reported in the Iberville neighborhood early Sunday morning, the New Orleans Police Department said in a preliminary report.
NOPD said the man, identified as 27-year-old Travis Larvinette, made his way in the house in the 1500 block of Iberville Street after the 34-year-old woman opened the door about 1:15 am.
Larvinette also ransacked the house and stole the woman's phone and several articles of clothing before fleeing, police said.