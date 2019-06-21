The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office said Friday that a man died weeks after he was the victim of a robbery in the 7th Ward.
Carl Batiste, 56, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1400 block of N. Villere Street on May 31. He died on Wednesday, according to the coroner's office.
New Orleans police said Batiste and another man were sitting on a porch when a gunman approached and demanded their belongings. The men struggled with the robber over the gun and both were struck by bullets, police said.
Police said earlier this month that Kenshawn King, 37, was being sought as "one of the perpetrators" of the robbery. It's not clear whether they have identified a second assailant. They asked anyone with information to call First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.