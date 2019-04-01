The homeless man realized he had been caught trying to cash a fake check, so he slid a note over to the Marrero bank employee reading, “I am in danger and being forced to do this.”
The message, frantically written on a deposit slip that August day, didn’t help the man avoid an arrest. But it did tip off investigators to a larger case that has ensnared two men accused of recruiting homeless people to cash counterfeit checks, either for a cut of the money or to spare harm to loved ones.
New Orleans federal court documents that were unsealed late last week spell out the case against Juan Armstead and Reginald Patterson, both 31. Authorities have arrested the longtime friends, who seem likely to be prosecuted.
According to court records, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports of fake checks being cashed at local financial institutions around summer 2017.
The account information on the checks had been stolen from the mail. The people who tried to cash them had allegedly been recruited near two shelters serving homeless people in New Orleans: the St. Joseph Rebuild Center on Tulane Avenue and the New Orleans Mission on O.C. Haley Boulevard.
An important break in the case came on Aug. 3 of last year, when a man walked into a Regions Bank on Avenue D in Marrero and asked to cash a $1,792 check that an employee quickly recognized as counterfeit, court documents said.
As Regions personnel summoned the account holder to the bank and stalled the man trying to cash the check, the man scribbled on a deposit slip: “I am in danger and being forced to do this.”
The Sheriff’s Office soon arrested the man, who waived his right to remain silent and explained that two men had approached him near the Rebuild Center with an offer of work. The two then drove him across the Mississippi River, asked him for his identification and ordered him to cash a check.
If he agreed, he said he was told, they would pay him through a check; if he refused, they would hurt whoever was at the address on his ID.
The man mentioned that one of those who picked him up had tattoos on the right side of his jaw line and his right cheek. A Sheriff’s Office economics crimes investigator recalled a prior suspect with similar tattoos: Armstead.
While the informant couldn’t pick him out of a lineup, investigators used data from Armstead’s cellphone provider to determine that he was near the Regions Bank when the informant had tried to cash the fake check there.
Automated license plate readers also placed Armstead’s black Jeep Cherokee with Georgia tags in the area.
Then, over a roughly two-month period beginning Oct. 23, four other people allegedly tried to cash counterfeit checks but were arrested. Worth between $1,669 and $1,980, those checks were taken to Hancock Whitney Bank branches in Metairie, Marrero and Slidell, and an Iberia Bank in Elmwood.
All four picked Armstead out of a lineup as being involved in recruiting them. One also identified Patterson.
One of the four allegedly recalled visiting eight banks, managing to cash checks at two while being unsuccessful at the rest. Another said he was offered 10 percent of the value of any checks cashed, and two others were offered about $200 per cashed check.
The documents do not say whether any of the four remaining informants was homeless. One was allegedly approached at a Metairie Waffle House and offered the chance for “some extra money.” Another said he was led to believe the money was for cash payments to construction workers.
Federal agents and local law enforcement officers raided Armstead’s car in Metairie and home in Algiers on Jan. 31.
They said they found 5 pounds of marijuana, a rifle, 350 tablets believed to be the party drug Ecstasy, counterfeit checks and stolen checks at his home and a typewriter and counterfeit checks in his Jeep.
Patterson allegedly drove up during the search on Armstead’s Jeep and allowed his gray, two-door Mercedes to be searched as well. Agents said they seized two counterfeit California driver’s licenses with his photo on them. The vehicle also matched the description of a car used to drive the man who tried to cash the fake check in Slidell, court documents said.
Armstead was arrested on a federal count of plotting to commit bank fraud; he is being held without bail. Patterson, who was arrested on state counts of forgery, posted $10,000 bail.