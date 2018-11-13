An unidentified man was attacked and robbed of his Rolex watch while walking down the 1100 block of Bienville Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The man, 57, was approached by two black men in their mid 20s in the 300 block of Rampart Street. The unidentified men asked the victim for money and a cigarette but he refused and walked away, the report said.
The two men followed the victim, attacked him then fled with the watch.
The first mugger was described as wearing a red jacket and red hat. The second man was wearing a tan jacket, tan pants and Timberland boots.