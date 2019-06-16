Two men robbed a bar at gunpoint near the 2000 block of Washington Avenue in Central City Saturday afternoon, New Orleans police said.
Around 4:52 p.m., police said the men walked into the establishment and behind the bar. One of the men, who police described as heavyset wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts, pointed a gun at a 53-year-old man and demanded money.
The other suspect, described as a medium-built man wearing a white tank top and blue jeans, ordered the other patrons at the bar into the bathroom, walked behind the bar and stole its tip jar.
Both men were last seen leaving the area on foot.