After allegedly plowing into nine people while killing two on Esplanade Avenue, Tashonty Toney told an officer arresting him, "I have a drinking problem" and "I should have gotten help," according to New Orleans police.

Toney refused to take a breath test, but police obtained a warrant to draw his blood and test it for the presence of drugs and alcohol, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records said.

Court records said police also smelled alcohol on his breath.

Toney made a bond appearance Sunday morning in front of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Jonathan Friedman. Friedman set bond for Toney — who has no prior criminal record — at $510,000 after he was booked on counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, hit-and-run and reckless operation.

He could spend years in prison as well as fines if eventually convicted of those counts.

Police believe Toney barreled into nine people – apparently all of them on bikes, in two groups – at about 8 p.m. Saturday in between the 3200 and 3400 blocks of Esplanade, with his car coming to a stop in the 2900 block after crashing into the neutral ground and spinning in the opposite direction.

Having drifted into the cyclists' lane on Esplanade, Toney hit multiple parked cars along that five-block stretch and pinned at least one of the bicyclists against a parked vehicle, police said.

Sharee Wells, 30, and David Hynes, a 31-year-old man from Seattle, were pronounced dead on the scene, court records said.

A 28-year-old woman from the Bayou St. John neighborhood was in critical condition after suffering a ruptured lung. Another 28-year-old woman possibly suffered a neck fracture but was listed in stable condition. A 56-year-old woman had neck injuries as well but was also listed in stable condition.

A 31-year-old man had bruises, cuts and other minor injuries. A 62-year-old man had a back injury. Another 56-year-old woman had an unspecified injury, and a 27-year-old woman refused to be taken to the hospital after complaining of head pain.

At least one other victim who survived was from Seattle, and another was from New Jersey. At least a few of the other victims had local addresses, court records show.

One witness who encountered Toney after the crash saw Toney jump out of his car bare-chested, run to the corner of North Lopez and Bell Street and lay down on the sidewalk unconscious.

The witness, who chased after the driver, said Toney then woke up, asked if he killed anybody and remarked: “Call my daddy – call my daddy. He’s NOPD.”

Police soon took Toney into custody.

Another witness said it appeared that, when the victims were hit, the man later identified as Toney had driven into the bicyclists' lane on Esplanade because he was attempting to pass a slower-moving car on the right.

Toney, whose father is a New Orleans policeman named Reginald Cook, was out celebrating his 32nd birthday, his family told The Advocate. He had been working as a supervisor at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Police have said Toney’s being the son of a local cop “will not impact” the investigation into the deadly crash.

Toney was in an orange prisoner’s jumpsuit in shackles during the bond hearing in front of Friedman. He said nothing to the commissioner and occasionally slumped over, leaned forward or closed his eyes while he awaited his case to be called.