A man was arrested Monday in a Sunday shooting that killed one man and injured another, New Orleans police announced Monday night.

Norman Lee, 23, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder in the shooting, which happened around 1:32 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Freret Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and a 79-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The 34 year old died on the scene. The 79 year old was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the injury of the second, older victim.