New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has selected a veteran cop who once commanded officers in her City Council district as the city’s next police chief.

Shaun Ferguson, a commander who oversees the Police Department’s education and training division, was announced as the replacement for Superintendent Michael Harrison on Monday.

The 46-year-old previously served as the commander of Uptown’s 2nd District and Algiers’ 4th District. In 2004, as a beat cop who had not yet risen to commander, he was named the 4th District officer of the year.

In picking Ferguson, Cantrell will break with a longstanding local tradition of convening a search committee or appointing a chief on an interim basis to give them time to meet with community members.

The city’s first female mayor will also pass on an opportunity to pick its first female police chief, or the first superintendent who joined the force after Hurricane Katrina.

But she will have a chief she knows well. When Ferguson led the 2nd District from 2015 to 2018, he would have interacted frequently with Cantrell, since her City Council District B covered some of the same territory.

At a City Hall news conference, Cantrell said Ferguson earned her respect with his commitment to being "fair, firm and friendly." She also said her background as a grassroots civic activist in Broadmoor, her subsequent tenure as a councilwoman, and a seven-month transitional period before being sworn in as mayor in May gave her the necessary perspective to select Ferguson without a nationwide search.

Her homeland security director, retired Marine Col. Terry Ebbert, said Cantrell was right to quickly appoint Ferguson.

"Organizations often put an interim and spiral downward," said Ebbert, whose office works closely with the Police Department. "We don't have to face that, and delayed action in leadership is never the way to go."

Harrison served as an interim chief for two months before then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu appointed him on a permanent basis.

While Ferguson lacks citywide name recognition or long experience atop one of the department’s bureaus, he appears to enjoy respect among fellow officers. At Monday's news conference, officials noted how Ferguson was the first high-ranking Harrison aide whom the outgoing chief sent to the Police Executive Research Forum’s senior management institute, a three-week program at Boston University.

Ferguson said he also sought other similar leadership training as it became clear he would be in contention to one day become New Orleans' top cop.

"He's prepared himself," Harrison said. "I have confidence Ferguson will move the department forward" in its various areas of priority, including crime-fighting and consent decree compliance.

Eric Hessler, an attorney with the Police Association of New Orleans, said, “My opinion is that he is perfectly fit to take the helm.”

Meanwhile, Ferguson’s role at the training academy, although recent, means he has already interacted with the federal monitors overseeing the department’s 2012 reform plan, called a consent decree. That document required extensive improvements to the lessons that turn recruits into officers.

Cantrell and other city leaders are eager to lead the department out of the consent decree, which entails intrusive oversight from monitors appointed by a federal judge. In a letter last month, she and other city officials questioned whether the city needed to continue spending as much money on federal monitors.

Hessler, whose organization has been critical of the consent decree’s sweeping mandates, said he thinks Ferguson shares some of his concerns, based on their interactions around officers facing discipline.

“I think he understands the problems that are facing the Police Department – and the problems that have been created by the consent decree,” he said. “I think he’s of the mindset that the department needs a little more autonomy to deal with very, very minor violations that simply clog the system up.”

Harrison, who announced Tuesday that he was leaving for Baltimore to guide that city’s police force through its own consent decree, was the chief who assigned Ferguson to lead the academy.

In an interview this week, Harrison declined to name his favored successor, but he said he was convinced that any of his top-ranking officers would perform well.

Like Ferguson, Harrison was a relative unknown when then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu chose him as chief in August 2014. Eventually, Harrison drew widespread praise from politicians and the consent decree monitors for his leadership.

“I think Shaun is qualified,” Hessler said. “You can look back to when they appointed a sergeant – Warren Woodfork – as chief of police. And in my personal opinion, I think Woodfork was a very good chief of police.”

Other candidates mentioned by insiders and observers as potential replacements for Harrison included Deputy Superintendents Paul Noel, John Thomas and Christopher Goodly, and 8th District Cmdr. Nicholas Gernon.

It’s not clear how seriously Cantrell considered them, or whether they met with the mayor, as Ferguson did on Wednesday. Ferguson said Cantrell offered him the job of succeeding Harrison several days ahead of Monday's news conference.

He used some of his remarks at the briefing to address the recruits with whom he had been working, saying that he was proof about how far one could advance in the agency they are seeking to join.

"Keep your dreams ahead of you," Ferguson said. "Keep pushing, keep striving."

He acknowledged the magnitude of the assignment has since caused him some sleepless nights in the meantime. Yet on Monday he said he was ready to preserve the gains the city made in its fight against violent crime last year, when New Orleans recorded its fewest number of murders (146) since 1971 as well as a 28-percent drop in the number of non-deadly shootings.

Ferguson, a 21-year veteran, was tight-lipped when asked for specifics on how he intended to do that, saying he needed to assess the options at his disposal. He also made it clear that he sees room for improvement throughout the force, whose reputation has improved markedly with the better violent-crime numbers and the consent decree progress.

"I'm proud of how far our department has come, ... but I’m saying we have some work to do," Ferguson said.

Ferguson’s elevation to superintendent could set off a reshuffling of the NOPD’s top ranks, especially if any deputy chiefs follow Harrison to Baltimore. Harrison said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has given him leeway to pick his top managers, and he hasn't ruled out looking to take with him some of his right-hand men and women from his time atop NOPD.

Ferguson declined to discuss how or when NOPD's command staff may change with him in charge, saying he still needed to evaluate that before making any decisions.

Harrison's last day is Friday, when Ferguson's swearing-in ceremony is also set.