A surveillance camera captured an image of one of two men accused of crashing into cars while fleeing from police in the Central Business District on Tuesday morning, according to New Orleans police.

Police on Wednesday also said that a surveillance camera had captured an image of a red Chevrolet Impala that was at the center of the incident.

The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Poydras streets after a man called and reported he was being followed by the Impala.

An NOPD officer pulled up behind the vehicle and flashed the police cruiser’s blue lights, which prompted the Impala to speed off. The officer did not chase the Impala, which went on to crash into cars at the corner of Decatur and Canal Streets as well as the 500 block of Tchoupitoulas.

Afterwards, two men bailed from the car and ran, with one dropping a gun, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call 504-658-6080.