A man was shot at a home in Kenner on Sunday, and members of the city police department’s SWAT team later fired tear gas into the residence where the attack occurred while searching for a suspect in the case, according to authorities.
Kenner Police Department Lt. Michael Cunningham said that officers learned of the shooting when the victim arrived at the hospital to be treated for a bullet wound to his arm. The victim said he had been shot while at a friend’s home in the 800 block of Champagne Street.
Police went to the home but were unable to find the suspect, Cunningham said.
Eventually, officers equipped with body armor, helmets and rifles fired tear gas into the residence and searched it early Sunday afternoon, but there was no sign of the suspect, Cunningham said.
No other details were immediately available, but Cunningham said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Sunday's shooting occurred during an unusually violent weekend in Kenner. A drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon left 22-year-old Arnold Matute Vasquez dead and led to the arrest of Edwin Gomez Duarte, 18.
Nothing authorities have said suggests the shootings in Kenner this weekend are related.