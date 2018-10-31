A man who was arrested on accusations of beating an alleged wallet thief to death outside an Uptown New Orleans gasoline station this summer has been released from jail without charges, at least for now.

Police had jailed Simon Morris, 32, on a count of manslaughter following the Aug. 10 killing of Kerwin Duncan, 31. Because that crime doesn’t carry an automatic life sentence upon conviction, prosecutors had a 60-day window to file charges against Morris to keep him in custody or else the jail would have to release him without bail.

Prosecutors received a 10-day extension of that deadline because the Coroner’s Office had not completed its report on Duncan’s death. But prosecutors had not charged Morris by Oct. 17, and he was ordered freed that day, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records show.

In a statement, a spokesman for District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said prosecutors had not ruled out charging Morris for a crime. They just can’t reach that decision until the Coroner’s Office finishes its report, District Attorney's Office spokesman Ken Daley said.

Additionally, in a court filing, the District Attorney's Office described the weight of the evidence against Morris as "great."

The Coroner’s Office didn’t immediately comment Wednesday. The agency typically considers death cases open until toxicology test results return, a process that can take eight weeks or longer.

Morris’ attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment either.

Victim in deadly beating over stolen wallet was going through 'rough patch'; suspect claims self-defense Family members of a man who was beaten to death Friday while allegedly trying to steal someone's wallet identified the man Monday as 31-year-o…

According to police, Duncan approached Morris and asked him for a dollar outside the Express Mart in the 4100 block of South Claiborne Avenue the morning he was killed. Duncan ultimately reached into Morris’ back pocket, took his wallet and ran across South Claiborne.

Police said Morris chased Duncan to the back driveway of a nearby window tinting and upholstery shop. Morris took back his wallet while punching and kicking Duncan for what eyewitnesses believed was five minutes, according to police.

Eyewitnesses, police said, also described Duncan begging Morris to stop while he shielded his face and body.

Two people eventually pulled Morris off, and he was arrested.

One of Morris’ attorneys, Seth Bloom, has previously said his client justifiably defended himself from a stranger who had harassed and robbed him.

The day of their fatal encounter was not the first time either Morris or Duncan had been accused of acting unlawfully.

Public records show a prior arrest for Morris on allegations of domestic violence battery in Tampa, Florida. Duncan, meanwhile, had previously been sentenced to prison for purse snatching and was due in court the week he died on a separate theft charge.

While Morris is white and Duncan is black, Bloom has said he had no indication race factored into the case. Duncan’s relatives have said his alleged actions didn't warrant a deadly beating, and they hope Morris will be charged with a crime.

Bloom and his co-counsel, David Gremillion, at one point sought a reduction for a $150,000 bail that had been set for Morris. They said Morris’ incarceration was preventing him from working to support his longtime girlfriend and their young child, among other things; but Magistrate Court Commissioner Robert Blackburn denied the request.