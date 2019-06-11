The body of man who was shot multiple times was discovered in a Harvey drainage canal, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting around 9:50 p.m. Monday where they discovered a partially submerged body near the intersection of Brown Avenue and Ethel Lane Street.
The gunshot wounds were determined as the cause of the death.
The victim has not been identified.
No additional information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.