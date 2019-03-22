The woman killed in a fire that erupted this week at a salon where she was getting her hair done when a car crashed into the Broadmoor business was a 54-year-old mother who lived nearby.

Her name was Schwann Herbert, said a source who knows Herbert's family but asked to not be identified. Attempts to contact Herbert’s son and other relatives were unsuccessful.

New Orleans authorities haven’t confirmed Herbert’s name, or the names of two people found dead in the car.

Sources briefed on the case have told The Advocate the pair in the car were Byron “B.J.” Wilson, whose family lives in Broadmoor as well, and Chimelu Collins.

Herbert suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation on Wednesday night, after the driver of a car that matched the description of a vehicle which had been reported stolen fled from an attempted traffic stop. About a mile away from the traffic stop attempt, the vehicle barreled headlong into the Unity One beauty salon and barber shop at 4125 Washington Ave., where Herbert was having her hair styled.

New Orleans police are investigating whether the officers who tried to pull the car over violated policies prohibiting members of the agency from chasing suspects of non-violent crimes, such as possessing a stolen car. Six officers, divided among three patrol cruisers, have been reassigned to desk duty while the investigation unfolds.

The two in the car were declared dead shortly after the crash. Herbert, who lived within walking distance of the salon, was among four people helped out of the building by first responders at the scene. She survived through Wednesday night but was pronounced dead early Thursday evening.

When WWL-TV asked her about Herbert on Friday, salon co-owner Beverly Smith said, “Our prayers are with her family, and I am just so saddened.”

The three others who were rescued from the building were hospitalized with smoke inhalation. Two officers were also hospitalized for the same reason, but none of their conditions were described as life-threatening as of Thursday.

WWL-TV's Paul Murphy contributed to this report.

