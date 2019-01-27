A man shot to death in a New Orleans East neighborhood marked the third shooting, and second homicide, on Sunday in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department said a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 6500 block of the I-10 Service Road just after 3 p.m. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The homicide follows two earlier shootings, including a fatal one in Algiers Sunday afternoon.

That shooting occurred at 12:48 p.m. near the intersection of Diana and Verret Street. Police said the man was found suffering from a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A little more than four hours earlier, a man was shot in the face near the intersection of U.S. 90 and Earhart Boulevard on New Orleans' East Bank. The victim in that shooting, which occurred around 8:39 a.m., was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.