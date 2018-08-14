Elva Lafaye

A 72-year-old New Orleans woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Metairie last week. 

The woman, identified as Elva Lafaye, was arrested Tuesday after the crash that claimed the life of 25-year-old Gordon Poydras last Wednesday, according to the Louisiana State Police. 

camry

The suspect vehicle in the Metairie hit-and-run that left a New Orleans man dead. 

Lafaye turned herself in to troopers in Jefferson Parish, the release said, a day after the suspected Toyota Camry was located.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. near the I-10 East collector road at Causeway Boulevard.  Gordon, of New Orleans, was in critical condition and transported to University Medical Center, where he later died. 

The investigation is ongoing; check back for updates. 

