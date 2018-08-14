A 72-year-old New Orleans woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Metairie last week.
The woman, identified as Elva Lafaye, was arrested Tuesday after the crash that claimed the life of 25-year-old Gordon Poydras last Wednesday, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Lafaye turned herself in to troopers in Jefferson Parish, the release said, a day after the suspected Toyota Camry was located.
The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. near the I-10 East collector road at Causeway Boulevard. Gordon, of New Orleans, was in critical condition and transported to University Medical Center, where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing; check back for updates.