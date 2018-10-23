A man wearing a dark hoodie and a silver mask shot and injured a man early Tuesday morning in Mid-City, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
A man allegedly beckoned the victim to a porch he was standing on in the 3700 block of Orleans Avenue before the two began fighting.
The victim was shot twice, and his attacker fled on foot towards Toulouse Street, police said.
Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office booked Franklin Pinto on counts of attempted murder and false imprisonment with a weapon following an incident Monday in the 2900 block of Wytchwood Drive in Metairie. He was also booked on a warrant out of St. Charles Parish.
Pinto, 20, is accused of holding a knife to the throat of his 18-year-old girlfriend and threatened to kill her, leaving small cut marks on her neck. He then wouldn’t allow her to leave the residence, the Sheriff’s Office said.
• A woman in the 3100 block of Patterson Drive in Algiers told New Orleans police about 10:05 a.m. Tuesday that she was raped by a man she did not know.
• Kenner police on Tuesday released a surveillance image of an unidentified man who is accused of stealing a wallet out of a woman's purse as she shopped for paint at Home Deport on Veterans Boulevard before attempting to use a stolen credit card at a convenience store in Metairie on Oct. 16. Anyone with information can call 504-712-2222.