A Mandeville neurologist admitted in court Thursday that he broke federal law by prescribing painkillers to patients he didn't examine in exchange for cash, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans.
Dr. Anil Prasad, 62, pleaded guilty to one count each of plotting to unlawfully dispense pharmaceuticals as well as plotting to commit health care fraud. He could face prison time when sentenced during a hearing tentatively set for Sept. 4 in front of U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office said in a statement Thursday.
According to Strasser’s office, Prasad acknowledged that he was paid an annual salary of about $49,200 between November 2016 and July 2018 to help a medical clinic in Slidell provide people with oxycodone and hydrocodone prescriptions without examining them.
Instead, Prasad pre-signed prescriptions for the opioids to people who picked the drugs up after simply paying cash to the clinic, a type of operation which law enforcement authorities call a “pill mill.” Prasad would even pre-sign prescriptions ahead of international trips he took, and people would pick them up in exchange for cash while he was out of the country, Strasser’s office said.
Prasad, admitted that he knew some patients used benefits afforded to them by Medicare and Medicaid, defrauding those federal programs of more than $1.6 million, according to Strasser’s office.
Court documents released by Strasser’s office suggest the case against Prasad was built with the cooperation of the owner of the clinic. The documents don’t name the owner.
Prasad’s guilty plea came hours before U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, and White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Jim Carroll met with local leaders at the Bridge House narcotics and alcohol addiction treatment center in New Orleans.
Kennedy’s office said the meeting was organized to discuss ideas to help reduce the local number of opioid overdose deaths, which for a few years now have outpaced gun-violence killings in the metro area.
One initiative discussed at that meeting was cracking down on the illegal flow of the powerful synthetic opiate fentanyl from China, Kennedy’s office said in a statement. Prosecuting doctors who illicitly overprescribe opioids is another strategy officials have adopted as they try to address the addiction and overdose crisis.
“This is an epidemic we can cure,” Kennedy said in a statement.