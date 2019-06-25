Man killed Monday night in Central City
A man was shot multiple times and killed Monday night in Central City, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
After shots were fired about 8:30 p.m., responding officers found the man dead in the 2800 block of Clara Street. Police offered no other details.
Homicide Detective Rayelle Johnson is leading the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.
Man wounded Tuesday on Seventh Street
A man showed up at a New Orleans hospital before 9 a.m. Tuesday with gunshot wounds and said he was shot in the 2400 block of Seventh Street, in Central City.
Man jumps off 31st floor of WTC tower
An unidentified man apparently broke into the 31st floor of the former New Orleans World Trade Center building, which is under redevelopment at the foot of Canal Street, and jumped to his death Tuesday morning, officials said.
Police were investigating the incident.
Man gets probation in phony goods case
Maher Salim, 41, of New Orleans, received three years of probation Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to selling nearly $200,000 worth of knockoff clothes out of a store in Broadmoor, according to U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office.
He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey, who scheduled a hearing on Sept. 24 to determine restitution owed to the victims.
According to court documents, Salim owned and operated Brands 4 Less at 4200 Washington Ave. In November 2016, agents with the Department of Homeland Security opened a package addressed to Salim at the DHL Express facility in Kenner. The package contained 32 pairs of Nike shoes that were determined to be counterfeit.
Agents executed a search warrant at Salim's store on Jan. 19, 2017, and found numerous counterfeit goods that bore the marks of makers of clothing and luxury goods, including True Religion, Rock Revival, Michael Kors, Coach, Louis Vuitton, Polo, Timberland, New Era, Nike, Adidas, Dolce & Gabbana, Mitchell & Ness, and North Face. The value of all the items was placed at approximately $194,000.
Couple admits 'sham' medical company
A Covington couple pleaded guilty in federal court last month to running a fraudulent medical reimbursement program that bilked participants and the IRS out of more than $48 million.
Denis Joachim, 53; Donna Joachim, 52; and their company, the Total Financial Group, pleaded guilty to various counts in front of U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on May 31. Their guilty pleas were unsealed on Thursday. They are set to be sentenced on Sept. 5.
Man pleads guilty in heroin, fentanyl case
Leroy Smith, 35, of New Orleans, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to plotting to deal fentanyl and heroin as well as to possessing guns while trafficking drugs.
He admitted to conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue and 100 grams or more of heroin and to possessing firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking.
According to court records, Smith conspired with Carl J. Hurst and others to order kilograms of acetylfentanyl, an analogue of fentanyl, from a Chinese manufacturer. He then sold it as “heroin.”
Hurst pleaded guilty May 31 to conspiring to sell acetylfentanyl and heroin.
U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle will sentence Smith on Sept. 25.
NOPD hosting major crime conference
High officials with the police departments of Los Angeles, Seattle, Milwaukee and Houston will be discussing techniques to drive crime down at a conference being hosted by the New Orleans Police Department on Wednesday and Thursday.
The NOPD said it was chosen to host the inaugural “Fighting Crime in Major Cities” conference in part because of crime declines here in recent years, registered while the department has been implementing a federal reform agreement featuring many transparency mandates.
The NOPD said the conference will give its staff access to leadership workshops and field demonstrations. Meanwhile, participants will tour New Orleans’ Real-Time Crime Center — to which crime cameras citywide feed footage — and will also hear about other tools and strategies the department has implemented in recent years.
“I am thrilled New Orleans is hosting such an impressive group of law enforcement professionals,” Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “This event will allow us to showcase our progress in turning NOPD into a role model for 21st-century constitutional policing.”
The conference has been organized by the Major Cities Chiefs Association — an organization of police executives representing large U.S. and Canadian cities — and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.
Expected attendees include Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo, retired Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn, as well as higher-ups with the Los Angeles and Seattle police departments.
Man faces 10 years in heroin conspiracy
A New Orleans man who pleaded guilty to a heroin conspiracy last week faces 10 years to life in prison at a sentencing hearing in September, federal prosecutors said.
John Jones, 45, pleaded guilty on June 13 to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin. U.S. District Judge Barry Ashe set his sentencing for Sept. 19.
Man, woman cut in Central City incidents
Emily Hines, 29, used a knife to cut a 34-year-old man during an argument about 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Felicity Street, in Central City, New Orleans police said. Paramedics treated the victim on the scene, and Hines was arrested.
A few minutes earlier at Erato and South Saratoga streets, also in Central City, a 39-year-old woman was stabbed in the left shoulder by another woman wielding a beer bottle, police said.
Coast Guard ends search in Lake Salvador
The Coast Guard on Tuesday ended its search for a person in Lake Salvador after receiving a report from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office that a body had been recovered matching the description of the missing person.
The Coast Guard had searched approximately 294 square miles for almost 24 hours by boat and helicopter.
A 22-year-old man reportedly fell off a boat without a life jacket Sunday evening at the northeastern end of Lake Salvador.
The JPSO and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department were also involved in the search.