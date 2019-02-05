Two north shore men and a 17-year-old runaway have been booked in an alleged sex-trafficking plot, according to a release from Louisiana State Police.
The scheme came to light on Feb. 2 when an investigation at the Sheraton Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans led State Police to a 16-year-old girl who had been reported as a runaway. The investigation determined the girl had been beaten, drugged, raped and "pimped" out by multiple men, State Police said. The girl was later reunited with her family.
State Police worked with St. Tammany detectives to identify three suspects: Two Slidell men, Jayson Figueroa, 39, and Cordarrell Roudolph, 23, were arrested, along with Destiny Mears, 17, whom authorities had been searching for as a runaway.
The two men were accused of drugging and beating the girl, while Mears was accused of attempting to recruit the girl into prostitution. The two men were booked Monday into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on counts of trafficking a child for sexual purposes, second-degree rape and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Mears was booked on a count of trafficking a child for sexual purposes.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible, State Police said.