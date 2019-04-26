An attempted first-degree murder of a police officer charge against an 18-year-old man accused of shooting a New Orleans Police was dropped Friday due to new evidence, officials said.

Michael Baker, 18, was initially charged in the April 11 shooting that injured a three-year NOPD veteran at a Shell gas station in the 3300 block of Tulane Avenue. Police were at the gas station after receiving a call reporting a suspicious person with a gun at the gas station, later identified as Baker.

The officer who was shot stopped Baker for questioning and began patting him down, according to records filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. A struggle ensued during the pat down, and the officer was shot in the leg by a concealed gun.

New evidence, however, says Baker's hand was not on the weapon when it discharged. Video footage obtained from the gas station was enhanced and slowed to show that the officer put his hand on the weapon and it discharged, striking him in the leg.

Baker's charge has been reduced to illegally carrying a firearm after the NOPD asked the district attorney's office to reduce the attempted murder charge to ensure a fair investigation.