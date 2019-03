A former employee of a U.S. Post Office branch in Slidell pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing checkbooks, gift cards, cash and checks out of people's mail during a four-month period beginning in September 2016, federal prosecutors in New Orleans said.

Bria Davis, 25, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine during a sentencing hearing tentatively set for June 27 in front U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier.

Davis was working at the retail window counter, handling postal sales, P.O. box delivery and customer service when she fell under scrutiny from internal investigators, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office said in New Orleans. When they confronted her about the misconduct to which she admitted, she allegedly had 10 pieces of stolen mail in her personal car.

She is at least the third former New Orleans-area postal employee to plead guilty in federal court since late February.

Courtney Duplessis pleaded guilty to opening people’s mail and stealing the contents while working as a letter carrier in New Orleans and Harahan, having fallen for a sting operation involving a $15 gift card.

Meanwhile, Ryan Cortez admitted he stole $630,000 worth of stamps from the U.S. post office in Kenner where he worked and sold them online in a bid to offset massive gambling losses in recent years.

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• Two people inside of a white Jeep pulled up next to a 17-year-old man driving away from a gasoline station in New Orleans East and shot him early Friday, New Orleans police said.

The victim of the 1:05 a.m. attack at Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue drove to Read and Lake Forest boulevards, where his car stalled. He then got out of his car and ran to a local hospital, police said.

Police didn’t say whether they arrested any suspects or specify a possible motive in the shooting.

• New Orleans police investigated at least five robberies reported between Thursday night and Friday morning.

About 6:10 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Crowder Boulevard and Dwyer Road in New Orleans East, a man robbed a woman of her purse at gunpoint. A man accompanying the woman fled upon seeing the gun, and the robber ran toward Chef Menteur Highway after being given the purse, police said.

About 7:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of Tulane Avenue in Mid-City, a 36-year-old woman was robbed of money after a 42-year-old woman began strangling her, police said. The attacker fled, police said.

About 8:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of St. Mary Street in the Lower Garden District, a young-looking man pressed a gun against a 27-year-old woman’s head and robbed her of cash as well as other belongings, police said. The robber ran away, police said.

About 11:15 p.m. at the corner of Treme and Conti streets in Treme, a woman was robbed of $40 by a man who approached her wielding a gun, police said. The man also demanded her phone but was rebuffed before he fled, police said.

About 4:50 a.m., a 21-year-old woman had her backpack snatched as she walked in the 800 block of Royal Street in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. The thief fled, police said.