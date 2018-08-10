A Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy recently linked to the far-right group called the Proud Boys has been told not to come to work for now, though he is still being paid, the office said Friday.

Patrol Deputy Brian Green will be on what is known as paid administrative leave until the completion of an investigation into whether the Proud Boys are a hate group, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Chaun Domingue said.

Domingue said he could not say when the probe may be completed or what might happen if the agency concludes the Proud Boys are a hate group.

A controversy erupted on social media within the past few days when people noticed that Green listed himself as a member of the Proud Boys and was an administrator of the Facebook page for the group’s local chapter.

+2 Plaquemines sheriff says office will investigate deputy's membership in reported hate group A growing furor over the affiliation of a Plaquemines Parish sheriff's deputy with a far-right group called the Proud Boys led Sheriff Gerald …

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks these matters, Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes established the Proud Boys during the 2016 presidential campaign won by Donald Trump. The SPLC has designated the Proud Boys as a hate group, characterizing the organization’s views as anti-woman and anti-Muslim.

The Proud Boys dispute that portrayal. They deny ties to the so-called “alt-right” and call themselves a fraternity that is against "political correctness" and "white guilt."

In one video online, Green — who is white — lists some of his beliefs, saying, “I’m a proud Western chauvinist who refuses to apologize for creating the modern world.”

Plaquemines Sheriff Gerald Turlich said his office’s Facebook page didn’t receive a complaint about Green until Wednesday, prompting an announcement Thursday that the sheriff would ask the feds for help in investigating whether the Proud Boys are “a hate or supremacy group.”

A sheriff’s deputy in the state of Washington recently lost her job over photographs that showed her wearing a Proud Boys sweatshirt.

The morning after Turlich's announcement about Green, the Facebook page "Proud Boys Louisiana" posted a message accusing the SPLC of preventing "good men from providing for their families."

"They wrongly accuse groups and individuals as hateful and demean them, subjecting the children of the individual to hate," said the post, which linked to a Washington Post opinion piece headlined "The Southern Poverty Law Center has lost all credibility."

The Facebook post then threatened litigation against "anyone caught going after someone's employment or business."

The Proud Boys have been under scrutiny in the Pacific Northwest. Members of that group, along with those of the right-wing organization Patriot Prayer, recently clashed with left-wing “antifa” protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon.

Some segments of the news media, as well as activists, have pushed to unmask members of organizations that are labeled as hate groups, particularly those who work for the government.

Legally, government employees do not relinquish their free speech rights, but their speech might not be protected if it is seen as undermining their agency’s operations or public confidence in it, according to Lexipol, which offers policy training to public safety agencies.

Recent reporting by ProPublica and Frontline identified a U.S. Marine and an employee of the defense contractor Northrop Grumman as having participated in a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, which turned deadly last year.

Vasillios Pistolis was later ordered imprisoned for four weeks at a court martial and was booted from the Marine Corps. Michael Miselis ended up leaving Northrop Grumman.