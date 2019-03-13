A man accused of fatally bludgeoning a woman and two children with a hammer last week is facing an additional count of murder after a third child wounded in the attack has been taken off life support, Jefferson Parish authorities said Wednesday.

The body of Nashawna Riley, 14, was turned over to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office on Wednesday morning, Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich said. A week earlier, she had been critically injured in a brutal assault that immediately killed her mother Kristina Riley, 32, her brother Ayden Riley, 10, and her cousin De’ryona Encalade, 9.

A fifth victim who was bludgeoned – Kristina Riley’s 12-year-old daughter, Adrianna Riley – remained in recovery at a local hospital Wednesday.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies investigating the case had booked Terrance Leonard, Kristina Riley’s 33-year-old boyfriend, on three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The Sheriff’s Office would now upgrade one of the attempted murder counts to first-degree murder, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, an agency spokesman.

A local television station reported Nashawna Riley’s death had been pronounced Monday night, citing family as the source of the information. Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich said the girl had been declared brain dead Monday night, but due to protocol, the office couldn't release information until after the girl had been removed from life support following an organ donation.

People who are declared brain dead remain on life support temporarily often to give loved ones a chance for a final visit as well as to enable the harvesting of certain organs, such as for heart and lung transplants.

Under Louisiana law, despite her remaining on life support for a time, Nashawna Riley’s time of death will match the time when she was declared brain dead.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe Leonard allegedly used a hammer to strike each of the four children in the head while they slept at his and Kristina Riley’s apartment in the 900 block of West Monterey Court, killing two of them and leaving the other two badly injured.

Leonard allegedly hid the two children who died that day in a closet so that Kristina Riley wouldn't become suspicious when she returned home. Then, upon her arrival home about 2 a.m. on March 6, Leonard fatally struck Kristina Riley as well, authorities have alleged.

Leonard returned to the apartment with his unsuspecting mother later that day. The mother then called 911 as Leonard pretended to discover the victims alongside her, according to authorities and a recording of the call.

Sheriff's Office deputies investigating the case had jailed Leonard by Wednesday night.

He allegedly confessed to the slayings and claimed to have been smoking crack cocaine. The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t discussed a potential motive in the slayings beyond Leonard’s alleged drug abuse.

Leonard remained jailed Monday night with no bail set on the murder counts. He would face at least mandatory life imprisonment if eventually convicted of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors can also seek the death penalty in first-degree murder cases, though it has become relative rare for them to exercise that option.

Leonard has a lengthy history of prior drug arrests and stints in jail, but nothing has been nearly as drastic as the mass killing which authorities allege he carried out.

Woodmere Cafe in Harvey and DJ Captain Charles were hosting a charity benefit on Monday evening for the family of the Rileys and Encalade when news circulated that Nashawna Riley had been declared brain dead.

Nashawna Riley was a student at West Jefferson High School when she was slain, her family has said. She participated on a local dance team.