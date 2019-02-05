Angelo "Lo” Roman Lafitte, who was wanted in the weekend shooting of a teenager, was taken into custody by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies in Slidell Tuesday, according to a news release.

Lafitte will be taken to the St. Tammany Parish Jail, where he will be booked with aggravated second degree battery, five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and violating a protective order.

"I applaud the detectives who tirelessly worked this case and successfully took this very dangerous individual off our streets within 48 hours of the crime being reported," Sheriff Randy Smith said in a prepared statement.

Lafitte shot the 16-year-old, who was a passenger in a car on Laurent Road, according to the Sheriff's Office. Lafitte, 22, had given the address to a group of people after exchanging threatening messages with one of them on social media.

Lafitte opened fire on the car, according to an earlier news release, and the teenager was struck in the hip.

"Our prayers go out to the victim and his family as he faces a difficult road to recovery,” Smith said.